Arrests
• Ryan Edward Curcio, 34, Knoxville was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:43 a.m. March 13 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and delivery of a Schedule I substance. He also was cited on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $72,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Justin Alan Ray, 33, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 35, Greenback
• Sheena Rae Pelusi Huff, 35, Lenior City
• Robert Louis Sudderth, 55, Wales Avenue, Maryville
