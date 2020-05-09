Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Nicholas Isaiah Boring, 19, Hepatica Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:15 a.m. May 8 and charged with burglary of an automobile. He was released at 9:51 p.m. May 8 on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Renee Denault, 32, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 8:26 a.m. May 8 and charged with theft and criminal trespassing. She was released at 1:55 p.m. May 8 on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ethan Tyler Bozeman, 23, Memorial Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:44 a.m. May 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Darel Anthony Butler, 59, Andrew Boyd Drive, Maryville
• Jessica Marie Young, 36, Island Home Road, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.