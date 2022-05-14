• Trisha Rae Gresham, 37, Remsen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:24 p.m. May 12 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She is free on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Samuel Bledsoe, 57, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:28 p.m. May 12 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James William Monroe, 57, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:12 a.m. May 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Matt Wates, 41, Beatress Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:34 a.m. May 13 and charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. He is free on $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Teresa Lynn Keller, 54, Hollyhock Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:27 p.m. May 13 and charged with theft. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
