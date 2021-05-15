Arrests
• Jennifer Suzanne Romig, 55, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:24 p.m. May 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine and marijuana, simple possession/casual exchange (other) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Robert Burgett, 37, South Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:31 a.m. May 14 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was released on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Miguel Angel Varela, 41, Goddard Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:17 p.m. May 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mary Doris Jones, 44, Lenoir City
• Gary Allen Payne, 51, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Bert Lee Carpenter, 55, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 47, Sparks Drive, Maryville
• Steven John Haynes, 64, Oakdale Street, Maryville
• Dustin William Lloyd Lequire, 33, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Kristoffer Deshawn Jackson, 43, Bessie Harvey Avenue, Alcoa
• Tammy Nicole Fuller, 34, Montvale Road, Maryville; also served with an arrest warrant for another county
• Nathaniel James Monks, 20, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
