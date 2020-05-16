Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jesse Edward Nichols, 19, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:15 a.m. May 15 and charged with felony probation violation, felony evading arrest and three counts of evading arrest by fleeing. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Gilman Sanders, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:14 p.m. May 15 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Donald Hearon, 25, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:48 a.m. May 16 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving while license revoked and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,700 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler N. Hammitt, 21, Madisonville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:20 a.m. and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), public intoxication and criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Danielle Denise Leaf, 31, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend
