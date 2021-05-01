Arrests
• Chadlee Eugene Strickland, 37, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:23 p.m. April 29 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3, and on an $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cynthia Diana Dodson, 44, Maryville Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. April 29 and charged with two counts of theft. She was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Ray Oody, 27, Correll Way, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:01 p.m. April 29 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chad Arthur Clark, 49, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:38 p.m. April 29 and charged with felony evading arrest, theft of property, unlawful carrying/possession of weapon, improper display of plates, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and speeding. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
