Arrests
Michael Gerald Kimball, 31, Kodak, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:16 p.m. May 15 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, assault against a first responder and possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage while driving. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Leann Lowery, 37, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:28 p.m. May 15 and charged with vandalism and two counts of theft from buildings. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Bradley Scott Miller, 37, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by members of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 12:48 p.m. May 15 and charged with felony evading arrest, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Charles Speed, 38, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:15 a.m. May 15 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chase Bradley Hudgens, 36, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:11 a.m. May 15 and charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements. He was being held in lieu of a $75,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jairo Cortez-Sanchez, 33, Hepatica Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:53 p.m. May 16 and charged with driving without a license, use of stolen plates, domestic assault and theft. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jeffery Christopher Boling, 30, Bart Giffin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:30 p.m. May 16 and charged with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending 9 a.m. May 22 and 9 a.m. May 23 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mark Braxton III, 65, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:50 p.m. May 17 and charged with reckless endangerment. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ella Jordan Wood, 18, Georgia, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:17 p.m. May 18 and charged with two counts of theft. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Anthony McPherson, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:41 p.m. May 18 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jeffrey Allen Ernest, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:08 p.m. May 18 and charged with criminal impersonation. He was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
John Michael Vilchez, 27, Cerritos Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:30 p.m. May 18 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of schedule I-VII controlled substances. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Megan Linn Luzinsky, 31, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:38 a.m. May 18 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Conner Nhoe Juarez-Cobb, 18, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10::28 p.m. May 19 and charged with violating the sex offender registry requirements. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Noah Grant Flinn, 21, Hixon, Tennessee, was arrested by Maryille police officers at 10:51 p.m. May 19 and charged with public intoxication, bribery of a public servant and escape. He is free on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Jason T. Sudderth, 44, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa
Jackalyn Nicole Musolino, 40, Knoxville
Shelby James Jones, 24, Knoxville
Edward Huse Harbison, 58, Gillenwater Road, Maryville
Shane Mortiz Glover, 31, Illinois
Kimberly Michelle Wallin, 49, Knoxville
Emma Jean Copeland, 57, Bristol
Sam Malik Agobi, 25, Chattanooga
Michael Christopher Gardner, 50, Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville
Josue Eduardo Escobar Rodriguez, 27, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
Robert Gavin Trentham, 20, South Fourth Street, Maryville
Landon Michael Lawson, 55, Barb Hollow Road, Walland
Heather Elaine Compton, 45, Amerine Road, Maryville, also charged with misuse of the 911 system
