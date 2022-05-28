Arrests
• Melissa Lynn Mercer, 33, Morganton Road, Maryville was arrested by Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force investigators at 1:42 p.m. May 26 and charged with manufacture/deliver/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dwight Devone Davis, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 9:34 p.m. May 26 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Danielle Tipton, 41, Kodak, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:54 p.m. May 26 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul James Rusnock, 31, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:50 p.m. May 26 and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of Schedule I drugs. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. May 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Scott Denny, 21, Glenmore Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:20 p.m. May 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chance Lee Reagan, 51, Glenmore Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:21 p.m. May 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lisa Demarius Cox, 53, West Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:03 a.m. May 27 and charged with identity theft and simple possession/casual exchange. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,600 pending a 9 a.m. June 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Robert Knox, 43, Kagleys Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:22 p.m. May 27 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Larry Edmond Potter, 51, Old Piney Road, Knoxville
• Randall P. Greene, 41, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Samantha Makala-Brooke Whitehead, 23, Beacon Way, Rockford; also charged with violation of probation
• Channing Lee Sturgil, 37, McGee, Mississippi
• Shawn Henry Burger, 33, Sevierville
