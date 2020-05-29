Arrests
• Glynn Dwight Ferguson, 73, East Harper Avenue, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 a.m. May 29 and charged with manufacture/delivery/selling a Schedule I-VII substance (cocaine). He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Candance Renee Brown, 27, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:12 p.m. May 29 and and charged with manufacture/delivery/selling a Schedule I-VII substance (cocaine). She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sasha Diane Elder, 27, Wales Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:15 p.m. May 29 and charged with felony probation violation and delivery of a Schedule II substance. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tequila Denise Johnston, 44, Pink Dogwood Lane, Maryville
• Shawn Michael Martin, 32, Connor Drive, Knoxville
• Sylvia Michelle Hanley, 50, Greenback
