Arrests
Steven Ray Lawson, 26, Clark Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:34 a.m. May 4 and charged with burglary and vandalism of property greater than $1,000. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. May 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
David Arran Henry, 25, Deltas Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:45 p.m. May 4 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $150,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Isaiah Leonard Sims, 24, Morristown, was arrested by Knoxville Airport Authority officers at 10:50 p.m. May 4 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Nicole Cooper, 33, Grant Townhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:48 a.m. and charged with public intoxication and aggravated burglary. She was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Carmen Marci Millsaps, 41, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:19 p.m. May 5 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sell of cocaine and marijuana and possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was being held on bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Crystal Renee Matthews, 46, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:30 p.m. May 5 and charged with theft by shoplifting greater than $1,000. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Pamela Rose Taliaferro, 64, Winona Circle, Maryville was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:37 p.m. May 5 and charged with criminal trespass. She was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Christopher Taylor, 34, Lenoir was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:54 a.m. May 6 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Reynaldo Resendiz-Castillo, 34, Wooddale Street, Maryville
Kenneth Lee France, 45, Knoxville
Juan Gomez Bautista, 54, Knoxville
Christian Ivan Mojica, 36, Knoxville
Kandace Renee McCarty, 40, Knoxville
Brianna Tyan Czahoroski, 32, Adkins Way, Louisville
Marcella Anne Graham, 44, High Street, Maryville
