• Dakota Christopher Thompson, 30, homeless, Louisville, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. May 5 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Israel Paul Pate, 25, East Edison Street, Alcoa, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. May 5 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. May 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kiara S. Stiverson, 23, Mary Charles Drive, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. May 6 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft (embezzlement). She was being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Stacy Lynn White, 37, Bob Cat Trail, Tallassee
• Bobbie Jo Biles, 50, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Misty Michelle Malone, 46, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• David Lynn Collins, 29, Knoxville
• Robert Wayne Lawson, 48, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville
• Brandon Lee Forrester, 34, Zina Lane, Maryville
• Jason Patrick Nix, 35, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville
• Jessica Ann Gasche, 34, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
