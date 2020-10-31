Arrests
• Hector Ivan Alameda Ramirez, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 30 and charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon/no injury) and two counts of driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Keith McClellan, 28, Butterfly Gap Road, Maryville; also charged with three counts of violation of pretrial release
• Alaina L. Walker, 41, Morningside Avenue Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence
• James A. Stinnett, 45, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• William Clayton Hopkins, 45, Coker Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation and an arrest warrant served for another county
• Robert Stephen Templeton, 42, Knoxville; also charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Cassandra D. Nelson, 36, Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville
• Priscilla Ann Fitzgerald, 28, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Katherine Nola Williams, 36, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Hannah Elizabeth Fitzgerald-Nelson, 25, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford; also charged with violation of pretrial release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.