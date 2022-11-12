• Kenneth Dean Tanner, 60, Porter Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:25 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alaina Michelle Webster, 21, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a Schedule I-VII controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Emily Elizabeth Hanners-Zulliger, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alicia A. Young Walker, 36, Foothills Village Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:23 a.m. Nov. 10 and charged with vandalism. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Trevor A. Morris, 30, Hannum Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 7:44 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricardo Mendoza Hernandez, 25, Nashville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rodney Dale Wilburn, 42, Bridger Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3 a.m. Nov. 12 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Amy Brooke McGaha, 41, Dundee Drive, Maryville
• Antonio Rafael Jean Mauricio, 24, Turkey Pen Road, Maryville
