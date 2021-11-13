Arrests
• Justin Lee Rose, 31, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:39 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with evading arrest and three counts of violating pretrial release. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Morgan Sade Mayer, 35, Cerritos Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas F. O'Quinn Jr., 48, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:54 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with theft. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eugene Wayne Brown, 47, Triple Street, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with theft. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Anne Sargent, 30, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Sean Mitchell Bronner, 28, Knoxville
• Leodan B. Garcia, 30, Oak Ridge; also charged with expired/no license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and expired registration plates
• Noah Logan Lucas, 29, Green Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
