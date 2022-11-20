• David Alan Little Jr., 47, S. Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:36 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with two counts of criminal impersonation and two counts of violation of probation and cited on a charge of driving on a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tina Ranell Sherman, 49, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and simple possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Christopher Peters, 51, Morristown, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with three counts of theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tosha Renee Bishop, 44, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:47 a.m. Nov. 17 and charged with theft, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,250 pending 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Noah Marquice McDowell, 28, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Troy Anderson Sperin, 31, Juneau Way, Maryville
• Emily Deal Johnson, 41, East Millers Cove Road, Walland
• Jason Wade Parrott, 57, Raulston Road, Maryville
