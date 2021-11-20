Arrests
• Issac John Lynn, 31, Glover Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 17 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Briana Christine Leigh Sizemore, 21, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:16 a.m. Nov. 18 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Montez Laron Hodge, 33, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 18 and charged with criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randal Alan Dale Boling, 24, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 18 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Amanda Nicole Devine, 40, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 18 and charged with two counts of violating an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Allen Rogers, 29, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 18 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and five counts of contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $31,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 24.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Shawn Nickoli Lewis, 23, Deer Run Drive, Maryville
• Tristan Sky Major, 23, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback
• Connie Sherie Lewis, 42, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Tony Sanford, 65, Topside Road, Louisville
• Micah Bradley Brackfield, 37, Knoxville
• Carshel Chip Ward, 31, Strawberry Plains
