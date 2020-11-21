Arrests
• Richard Scott Sharp, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:33 a.m. Nov. 19 and charged with violation of probation after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• George Daryl Carter, 32, Rosemont Circle, Louisville, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Nov. 20 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caitlin Breanna Bell, 34, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:04 a.m. Nov. 20 and charged with theft of property and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. Nov. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carlos Hiddon Hagy, 60, Acord Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 20 and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amber Heather Carter, 31, Knoxville
• Beau Donovan Travis, 56, Jones Lake Way, Louisville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and registration violation
• Rafael Jordan Norwood, 47, Knoxville
• Samantha Eugene Berry, 27, Cusick Road, Maryville
• Kaylee Michelle Dawson, 22, Clover Hill Road, Maryville
