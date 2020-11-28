Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jayla Maree Doucett, 18, Robinson Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. Nov. 25 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Leslie Leigh Ann Banks, 39, Louisville Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:53 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with identity theft, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 30 and a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Tyler Moore, 18, Joan Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:08 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with evading arrest, theft, failure to appear and two counts of violation of pretrial release conditions. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ian Green, 30, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $125,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Joe Saip, 28, Zina Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:56 p.m. Nov. 26 and charged with attachment for contempt and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $200,210 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 30 and a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Keenan Thomas Anthony, 29, Badgett Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:10 a.m. Nov. 27 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and driving under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Lee Rose, 30, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:24 a.m. Nov. 28 and charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Victor Lynn Loveday Jr., 40, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa
• Chad Eugene Barnette, 39, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
• Terry L. Sanders, 49, Knoxville
• Harliss Randy Hawkins III, 35, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Amanda June Potter, 32, Calderwood Highway, Maryville; also charged with violation of community correction conditions and drug/recovery court sanctions
• Brittany Nicole Hicks, 33, Dalton Street, Alcoa
