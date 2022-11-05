• Shannon Dale Vance, 28, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 4 and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a weapon. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rickey Allen Cromwell Jr., 39, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with possession of burglary tools. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corey Craig Baerns, 53, Pryor Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 3 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bruce Anthony Baldwin Jr., 32, Bruce Street, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 3 and charged with violation of probation, vandalism and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Eric Graves, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Joy Lett, 41, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:21 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with failure to appear and two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $40,750 pending 9 a.m. Nov. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Alfonso Louis Ordonez, 22, Knoxville
• William Tyler Nicholson, 22, Miser Station Road, Friendsville
• Andrew Michael Henderson, 35, Virginia Drive, Maryville
• Ronald Elbert Adkins, 44, Griffitt Street, Maryville
