Arrests
• Ronald Joseph Mehlhorn Jr., 48, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with violating an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cole Kenley Sparks, 19, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:56 p.m. Nov. 4 and charged with violating an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jackie Wade Spivey, 44, Powell
• Dustin Kumar Sood, 33, Knoxville
• Deborah Lynn Bruce, 42, Knoxville
• Aaron Jacob Sudduth, 27, Old Piney Road, Maryville
• Jason Alexander Murphy, 26, Neff Street, Maryville; also cited on charges of driving with a revoked license and failure to provide proof of insurance
• Thomas Michael Daly, 57, Ken Way, Louisville
