Arrests
• Samuel Thomas Hill, 34, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:16 p.m. Nov. 5 and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 and a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Eugene Hill, 57, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 5 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Renee White, 40, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:58 p.m. Nov. 5 and charged with theft. She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Courtney L. Waters, 30, Laura Branch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 5 and charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Lynn Norton, 42, Arthur Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:04 a.m. Nov. 6 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage and due care violation. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kristin Mariah Pesterfield, 35, Tech Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:59 a.m. Nov. 6 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 13 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Joshua McKinley Anderson, 39, Clinton, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 12:43 p.m. Nov. 6 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), falsification of results of a drug screen, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 11 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Domenica Socorro Anzaldua, 40, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 6 and charged with two counts of identity theft. She was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Allen Russell, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:53 p.m. Nov. 6 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 13 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Daniel Lamar Rockymore, 30, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville
• Candy Michelle Morgan, 42, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
• Everett Allen Edington, 55, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• Rose Eleanor Dresher, 23, Tallassee
• Misty Michelle Malone, 44, Cordell Avenue, Maryville
• Johnathan Lee Duncan, 21, Clover Hill Road, Maryville
