Arrests
• Austin Tyler Moore, 18, Joan Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 8 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a driver's license. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing Oct. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul L. Brown, 43, Corryton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with theft, criminal impersonation, public intoxication and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $46,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zach Shance Harter, 32, Tupelo, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with theft and criminal impersonation. He was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cassie Lynn McCane, 23, Nettleton, Mississippi, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:57 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with theft and identity theft. He was being held $95,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dwight Davis, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Ray Mahan, 40, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with criminal simulation. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason James Richards, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 p.m. Oct. 8 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction, driving on a suspended license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and removal of registration decal or plate. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 16 in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randy Travis Hill, 29, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:07 a.m. Oct. 9 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 16 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brian Anthany Pinyan, 44, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 9 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexis Starr Graham, 25, Murphy, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 9 and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment (weapon/no injury). She was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathan Scott Presnell Click, 19, Old Mt Tabor Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 9 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana), possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony, violation of probation, two counts of violation of pre-trial release and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lillian Maria Rose, 24, Telford Street, Alcoa
• Sean Luke Wilburn, 25, Martin Street, Maryville
• Terry Lee Thomas, 71, Wooddale Street, Maryville
• Courtney Lashae Rogers, 21, Akers Street, Maryville
