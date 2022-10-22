• Breanna Faith Reza, 18, Lizzie Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:09 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shanda Kay Bivens, 31, North Hall Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Michael Kopf, 30, Defoe Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:28 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James King Wilder, 20, Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 20 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Rene Montalvo Gonzalez, 57, Knoxville
• Sharon Lee Anderson, 34, Dry Valley Road, Townsend
• Leslie Eugene Neuhaus II, 51, Blair Loop, Walland
• Randal Robert Russell, 42, Asbury Drive, Maryville
