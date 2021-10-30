Arrests
• Michael Scott Blair, 46, Freeman Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:23 Oct. 28 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cora Melissa Holton, 41, Brewer Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 29 and charged with criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dylan Gage Borden, 22, Rusty Way, Maryville
• Cody Lee Durmer, 22, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Terri Lyn Patterson, 56, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford
• Frank John Tobey VI, 32, Kingston; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
