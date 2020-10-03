Arrests
• Rhonda Rachelle Barker, 59, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin William Cox, 33, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with evading arrest, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $32,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Ray Lane, 18, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with theft. He was released on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicole Jean Campbell, 41, James Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 1 and charged with simple assault and two counts of reckless endangerment (weapon, no injury). She was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eddie Lee Reed, 41, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 2 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism, possession of Schedule I drugs and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. He was being held on bonds totaling $45,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Oct. 2, 7 and 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chastity Diane Whitehead, 46, Miser Station Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 2 and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Randall Shirley, 34, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:58 a.m. Oct. 2 and charged with violation of probation and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Oct. 7 and 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Lee Hensley, 36, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:11 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with theft and criminal trespass. He was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shadia Elizabeth Jane Nichols, 30, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility, evading arrest by fleeing, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and two counts of violation of pretrial release. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Marcey Denise Moore, 49, Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville; also charged with seven counts of violation of probation
• John Brandon Yeaman, 31, James Avenue, Maryville
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 29, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Christopher Brandon Coffey, 31, Knoxville
• Tyrone Edward Bishop, 33, Eyers Way, Maryville
