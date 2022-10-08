Arrests
• Steven Scott Wyrick, 39, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Luis Miguel Rico-Hernandez, 32, Big Cove Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Lee Burns, 40, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lee Parrott, 31, Bonnie C. Curtis Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:42 p.m. Oct. 6 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Anthony Rice, 48, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:09 a.m. Oct. 6 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Harold Monroe Terry Sr., 56, Murphy Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:39 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charity Jane Musto, 44, Scenic Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Grant Teffeteller, 32, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with public intoxication and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christian Adrian Ostrowski, 30, Illinois, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 4:53 p.m. Oct. 7 and charged with reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Gerald David Roy, 56, Telico
• Zachariah Fillmore Miller, 41, West Edison Street, Alcoa
• Shilo Ray Larsen, 21, Tennessee
• Richard Lee Mallard, 38, Miser Station Road, Louisville
• Crystal Renee Hammer, 41, Knoxville
• Charles Arthur Loveless Jr., 53, Knoxville
• Jacob Fred Scarlett, 29, Knoxville
• Latausha Irene Goins, 46, East Harper Avenue, Maryville
• Kenneth Charles Cardin, 54, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Richard David Compton, 67, Stump Road, Maryville
• Darren Allen Beaty, 36, Temple Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.