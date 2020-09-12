Arrests
• Amber Renee Batchelor, 29, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:07 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with four counts of false reporting, four counts of tampering with evidence, four counts of theft and evading arrest. She was being held on bonds totaling $90,500 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Shawn Burchfield, 41, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:09 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael A. Butler, 38, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with theft (shoplifting) and criminal trespass. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Wayne Wooten, 40, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:29 a.m. Sept. 11 and charged with possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on bonds totaling $32,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Matthew Myers, 31, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:06 a.m. Sept. 11 and charged with two counts of violation of a protection order. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Phillip Capozzi, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:39 a.m. Sept. 11 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Teresa Symone Creek, 53, South Maple Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:50 p.m. Sept. 11 and charged with two counts of forgery. She was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dakota Daniel Claxton, 25, Headrick Road, Maryville
• Charles Allen Carico, 22, Riverside Manor War, Louisville; also charged with violation of probation
