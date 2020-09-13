Arrests
• Nathaniel Cory Whicker, 30, South Laurel Circle, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with driving under the influence and driving with no license. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lisa Marie Mitchell, 45, Cardwell Street, Garden City, Michigan, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Brandon Seal, 39, Hilldale Road, Midway, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with evading rest, two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Telon Jonas, 22, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tony Joseph Yates, 43, Samples Road, Louisville
