• Michael Rowe, 34, Boulder Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caleb Austin Huffstetler, 24, Dunraven Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:26 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Harry Herbert Mabry Jr., 49, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with fraud and three counts of theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Emily Nicole Mays, 42, Sweetwater, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with driving under the influence, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and driving on a suspended license. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lucille Marie Bresette, 43, Georgia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:08 a.m. Sept. 15 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Andrew Allen Compton, 35, Nebo Road, Walland
• Barry McRae, 57, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa
• Candice Michelle Gibby, 35, Madisonville
• Lisa Marie Todd Lowe, 47, Knoxville
• Nathan Paul Cutler, 48, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.