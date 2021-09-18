Arrests
• Kayla Bryn Ogle, 32, Tucker Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:26 a.m. Sept. 16 and charged with theft and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Edward Magoon, 60, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Emily Elizabeth Hannum, 27, Kingstown Colony Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 16 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cora Melissa Holton, 41, Brewer Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 16 and charged with identity theft and contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending two hearings at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Paul Pressley, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:56 a.m. Sept. 17 and charged with criminal impersonation. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrea Kyle Cruz, 37, Karns, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:56 a.m. Sept. 17 and charged with identify theft and domestic violence with simple assault. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Clifford Ray Hively, 52, Ratledge
• Ruth Ann Banks, 48, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Caleb Cox Allen, 28, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Kelly Moore Wiley, 60, Beacon Way, Rockford
• Michael Thomas Herron, 29, Patrick Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Kevin Ray Russell, 44, Palma Way, Maryville
• Christopher Justin Dyer, 30, Dresden Way, Louisville
• Beau Donovan Travis, 57, Limestone Drive, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of pre-trial release
• Harold Lee Loveday, 61, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville
• Karyn Diane Reznar, 50, Prospect Road, Walland
• Teddy Ray Moore, 64, Fowler Drive, Maryville
• Kayla Renee Malone, 27, Williams Mill Road, Maryville
