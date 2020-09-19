Arrests
• Michael Wayne Lawson, 49, Powell, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:43 p.m. Sept. 17 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mickinzey Sue Alcock, 24, Cloyds Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 17 and charged with filing false reports. She was being held on a $80,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Grant Christopher Hawkins, 33, New Market, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 17 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Dewayne Drinnen, 56, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:47 a.m. Sept. 18 and charged with theft from a building greater than $1,000. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brenda Michelle Pierce, 27, Madison Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of less than ½ gram of methamphetamine with the intent to sale and the delivery of Schedule II drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Ashley Breeding, 34, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandy Leeanne Watson, 38, Huntington Place, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:16 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with criminal impersonation, identity theft, attachment for contempt and six counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 22 and hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Dale Hornsby, 38, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:31 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with criminal impersonation, two counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 22 and hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Noah Reed Bell, 33, Hunnicut Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:11 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was being held on bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ivan Parris Jerad Corpening, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 18 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (cocaine), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $125,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kevin William Adams, 53, Zina Lane, Maryville
• Tara Cody Miller, 36, Garland Road, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jason Lee Cromwell, 31, Piney Level Road, Maryville
• Steven Andrew Sizemore, 33, Vonore
• Christopher Joseph Pelfrey, 37, Rockwood
