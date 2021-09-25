Arrests
• Robert Mose Waters, 54, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eddie Eugene Shinlever, 57, McCosh Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:38 p.m. Sept. 23 and charged with evading arrest and violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nikita Renee Young, 34, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Trevor Lee Patton, 25, Strawberry Plains
• Matthew Charles Roe, 30, Knoxville
• Jonquel Deshawn Brown, 31, Knoxville
• Jessica Sue Lewis, 40, Knoxville
• Kelsey Charisse Leffler, 33, Rockwood
• Saprina Marie Correll, 38, Willow Branch Circle, Maryville
• Michael Allen Smith, 33, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Terry Daniel Myers, 39, Knoxville; also charged with two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor
