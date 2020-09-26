Arrests
• Savanna Marie Nepolis, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 24 and charged with felony violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dontae Lee Forsythe, 20, McMinnville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:47 p.m. Sept. 24 and charged with identity theft and property theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerrod Lynn Roe, 33, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:39 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Madonna Marie Brown, 40, Sanderson Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kaylin Coral Strickland, 26, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:59 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with felony evading arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandi Renee Presley, 37, Twins Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and filing false reports. She was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lurecia Ann Presley, 40, Mascot, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:18 p.m. Sept. 25 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and filing false reports. She was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kimberly Nicole Stephens, 38, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Joshua Michael Woods, 41, North Houston Street, Maryville
• Bradley Cole Steadmon, 23, Wilderness Road, Friendsville
• Jada Ann Allison, 20, Loudon
• Rhonda Renee Simerly-Finley, 50, Miser Station Road, Louisville
• Darian Richard Thompson, 49, Winterberry Lane, Townsend
