Arrests
• George Ray Boring, 30, Valleyview Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 3 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony William Young, 29, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kanoa James Fujita, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with driving with a revoked license, following too closely, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Curtis Walker, 32, Haley Way, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:37 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bill Alfred Dotson Jr., 29, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with vandalism, interference with emergency calls and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christina Michelle Weaver, 32, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Frank Charles Dugan II, 34, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:46 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with evading arrest and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John A. Gribble, 46, South Sixth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with violation of order of protection, failure to appear (felony charge class) and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 9 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Annonda Desia Joiner, 43, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:38 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Brian Peck, 29, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 5 and charged with aggravated burglary, theft, vandalism and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $21,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Everett Allen Edington, 54, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville
• Andrew Ronald Farr, 30, Harriman
• Haydn Lynn Boling, 21, Airline Drive, Louisville
• Justin Steven Haun, 40, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Kareem William Hollis, 24, Knoxville
• Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, 40, Beacon Way, Rockford
• Miranda Gail Sherwood, 32, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback
• Alex Matthew Burchfield, 19, Lakeview Court, Louisville
• Harley Raines Hull, 21, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville
• Thad Alexander Lundy, 27, Knoxville
