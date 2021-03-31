Arrests
• Carl David Cunningham Sr., 71, Green Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 p.m. March 30 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caleb Ryan Williams, 27, Calvert Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:26 a.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism, assault and attachment for contempt. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Duston Blake Orr, 26, Old McGinley Drive, Maryville
• Matthew Dale Blaney, 37, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
