Arrests
• Elijah Sterling Bowling, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:38 p.m. April 12 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sara Marie Patton, 19, Garner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:32 a.m. April 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), reckless driving, failing to yield right of way, yield row and use due care and caution, light violation, driving on a suspended license and two counts of evading arrest. She was being held on bonds totaling $9,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dana Marie Miller, 43, Belmont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:52 p.m. April 13 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rodney Eugene Miller, 44, Belmont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:53 p.m. April 13 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James David Huffstetler, 39, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:48 p.m. April 13 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
