Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Joseph Riley Sheets, 20, Tyler Crossing Way, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:51 p.m. April 14 and charged with evading arrest. He was free on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Lamar Jones, 43, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:34 p.m. April 14 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Jefferson Sutton, 41, Meadow Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:07 p.m. April 14 and charged with one count of felony failure to appear and one count of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler Zane Denton, 20, Mt. Lebanon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:07 p.m. April 14 and charged with felony failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tanda Lashell Valentine, 23, Knoxville
