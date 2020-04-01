Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• William Randal Shaffer, 23, Maryville Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:58 a.m. March 31 and charged for felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearing April 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Chelsea Fuller, 28, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:50 p.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated burglary. She was being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Larry Daniel Kerr, 50, Clinton
• Brenda Renee Baker, 49, Knoxville
