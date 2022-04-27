Arrests
• John Michael Day, 47, Ratledge Road, Friendsville was arrested at 3:04 p.m. April 26 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marcus Hugh Isom, 31, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. April 26 by Maryville Police officers and charged with possession of Schedule I, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He is free in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Marie Nicholson, 24, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. April 26 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with filing false reports and violations of conditions of release. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 28 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ruben Bishop Boling, 60, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville
