Arrests
• Joel David Younger, 38, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:56 p.m. April 27 and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Lynn Mahan, 42, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:38 p.m. April 27 and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $14,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James David Jenkins, 69, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:06 p.m. April 27 and charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000. He was released pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Eugene Garland, 41, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:22 p.m. April 26 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael John McBee Jr., 38, Finch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:39 p.m. April 26 and charged with theft, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vernon Shayne Fuller, 28, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:57 p.m. April 26 and charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence, public intoxication, failure to appear, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and improper display of plates. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gloria Jean Raybon, 25, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:06 p.m. April 26 and charged with possessing a Schedule III substance. She was being held on a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gavin Huff Bayless, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 p.m. April 26 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Douglas Edward Teffeteller, 51, Vaughn Road, Maryville
• Shawn Nicholas Widmer, 23, Powell
• Gary John McCulloch, 54, Murphy Road, Maryville (felony charge class); also charged with driving while license revoked, proof of insurance violation, improper display of tag and violation of registration
• Timothy Jerome Benn, 42, Atchley Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• David Bartholomew Townsend, 29, Oneida; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
