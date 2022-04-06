Arrests
• Mark James Astudillo, Jr., 36, Zina Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. April 5 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Bart David Champeau, 54, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. April 5 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with reckless endangerment, simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Lannis L. Gailey, 57, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested at 3 p.m. April 5 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jennifer Cathleen Terry, 36, Maynardville; also charged with violation of pretrial release
• Rachel Elizabeth Rule, 34, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Kathy Marie Wilson, 52, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.