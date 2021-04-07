Arrests
• Walker Anthony Jones, 18, Riverview Road, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:20 p.m. April 6 and charged with filing false reports and harassment (non-verbal). He was released on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Davious Shawma Stinnett, 18, Madisonville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 8:05 p.m. April 6 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vickie Ann Quillen, 55, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:28 p.m. April 6 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $51,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sparkle La Crisha King, 19, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:47 a.m. April 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Thomas Michael Daly, 56, Ken Way, Louisville
• Brea Sky Reno, 30, McNutt Avenue, Maryville
• Terry Lee Greene, 47, Knoxville
