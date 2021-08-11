Arrests
• Billy Darrell Brown, 46, Gastonia, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10 and charged with using stolen plates and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Wallace Irwin, 28, McTeer Street, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 10 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Sherman Thaxton, 57, Calderwood Highway, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:16 p.m. Aug. 10 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An incident report states the U.S. Marshals Service contacted a local investigator about Thaxton, a registered sex offender who allegedly absconded, and transported him to the Blount County jail, where he admitted to living in Blount County since January.
• Jesse Uriah Staley, 35, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 10 and charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chasity Sue Russell, 43, Sevierville
• Scott Maxwell Burris, 59, Tellico Plains
• Alberto Velasquez Samayoa, 35, Lenoir City
• Brandon Joseph Czahoroski, 44, Co Op Road, Rockford
• Brianna Tyan Czahoroski, 30, Williams Street, Maryville
• Sammy James Stillwell, 40, Madisonville
• Kevin William Adams, 54, Zina Lane, Maryville
• John Brandon Yeaman, 32, James Avenue, Maryville
