Arrests
• Stacy Yvonne Mckee, 54, Daniel Boone Trail, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 17 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 23 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Dennis Ray Greminger Jr., 30, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Kince Rodgers, 28, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:10 a.m. Aug. 18 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jaime Leann Murphy, 21, McArthur Road, Maryville
• Michael Eugene Hill, 37, Allendale Drive, Friendsville
• Darrell Astin-Harris Cooper Sr., 28, Knoxville
• Claude Edward Collins, 57, Knoxville
• Jeremy Terrell Jones, 23, Harrison
• Christian Michael Randolph, 20, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Christian Bartlett Gregory, 37, Louella Drive, Maryville
