Arrests
• Devin Cassandra Vaulton, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:22 a.m. Aug. 18 and charged with violation of probation, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James D. Nix, 40, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:26 p.m. Aug. 18 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert James Degregorio, 44, Peach Orchard Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 18 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault and two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Charles Blake Miller, 26, Knoxville
• Crystal Nicole Kaun, 38, Knoxville
• Andrew Lee Cummings, 29, Knoxville; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
