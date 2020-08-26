Arrests
• Chad Bradford Cook, 20, West Newcomen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:24 p.m. Aug. 25 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on a $750 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chadwick Ryan Mcmurray, 44, Burnett Station Road, Seymour; also charged with domestic violence with simple assault
• Katrina Camille Lyles, 31, Loudon; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange
• Shannon Dale Vance, 26, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• Michael James Colegrove, 27, Alcoa; also charged with driving on a revoked license
