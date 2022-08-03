• Jessica D. Wilson, 33, Clarksville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Felicia Jane Muse, 26, Glenmore Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 2 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Penny Elizabeth Boyd, 65, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by agents of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with manufacture/sale/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Silas Eugene Brown, 59, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:49 a.m. Aug. 2 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.