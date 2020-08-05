Arrests
• Anthony Brent Charlton, 43, Maggie Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with theft of property and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,837.25 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 5 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Miranda Dawn Lawson, 42, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and warrants from another jurisdiction. She was being held without bond without a set hearing date.
• Kenneth Cuynell McCain Jr., 27, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:12 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Byron Mandel Edwards, 47, Knoxville
• Tyberious Dominique Watkins, 24, Knoxville
• William Shawn Hart, 36, Lively Road, Maryville
• Laci Michelle Thomas, 41, Chapman Highway, Seymour
