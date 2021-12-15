Arrests
• Jimmy Lee Fontana, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:11 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Lee Nix, 58, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jacob Aspen Storm Perkins, 18, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Andrea Joan Simonds, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 1:16 a.m. Dec. 15 and charged with theft and criminal trespass. She was being held in lieu of a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Samantha Ann Walker, 44, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Jeremy Lee Daniels, 42, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Robert Wayne Lawson, 48, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville
• Brandon Matthew Carroll, 38, Heiskell
• Edward Clayton Shipley, 46, Rutledge
