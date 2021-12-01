Arrests
• John Lewis Wilkins Jr., 22, Belmont Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount Count Sheriff's deputies at 11:08 p.m. Nov. 30 and changed with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 6 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Rachel Ann Henry, 30, Lenoir City, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers on two counts of theft, two counts of illegal possession of or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, and two contempt of court charges. She is free on $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tosha Marie Silcox, 36, Adkins Way, Louisville
